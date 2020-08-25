R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 60, with 4 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 60, with four more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said on Tuesday.

Cases in the state total 21,372 to date, an increase of 70 from figures reported one day prior, accounting for both the day-to-day increase as well as data revisions for previous days. The three-day average of new cases in the state is 65.

The state has reported a total of 1,039 deaths related to the new coronavirus.

Current hospitalizations total 87, an increase from 84 one day prior. The three-day average of hospitalizations is 86. Of those hospitalized, 11 are in intensive care units and two are on ventilators.

There were 4,752 tests conducted on Monday, with an overall positive rate of 1.3%. When excluding both repeat negative and repeat positive results, the positive rate for the day was 2.3%. To date, there have been 479,383 COVID-19 tests administered in Rhode Island.