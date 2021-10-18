R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 618 over weekend, with 1 new death

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 618 from Oct. 15 through Sunday, with one new death, the R.I. Department of Health said Monday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 106, an increase from 98 reported prior to the weekend. Of those hospitalized, 16 were in intensive care units and nine were on ventilators.

There have been 166.2 new cases per 100,000 residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

To date, there have been 729,227 individuals in the state that have been fully vaccinated as well as 1.51 million total COVID-19 vaccines administered.

Confirmed cases in the state have totaled 177,052, an increase of 647 from figures reported on Oct. 15, accounting for the day-to-day increase as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in the state have totaled 2,861.

There were 4,726 tests processed on Sunday, with an overall positive rate of 2.9%. There have been 5.55 million tests administered in the state.