R.I. to shift vaccine distribution priority based on age, high-risk condition and geography

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island will shift to a vaccine distribution plan that emphasizes age, underlying health conditions and whether people live in communities most-impacted by COVID-19 starting next month, according to the R.I. Department of Health.

In a briefing Thursday, department Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott said Phase 2 of the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution would be guided by science and prioritize the populations that are most at risk of serious disease, hospitalization or death from the virus.

That means people age 65 and up and those with conditions that put them at most serious risk for serious illness if they contract the new coronavirus, including people who have diabetes, kidney disease, heart disease, who are immunocompromised or pregnant.

In addition, the state will consider geography, she said – where you live. In Phase 1, the state made available vaccinations to people who live in Central Falls. In Phase 2, the state will now allow people in areas of Providence, North Providence, Pawtucket, Central Falls and Cranston to also be able to receive vaccines.

“Going forward, age will continue to be the primary consideration as more people become eligible for the vaccine,” she said.

A timeline posted during the news conference Thursday indicated that people ages 65 to 74 could begin to receive their first doses of the vaccine in February into March, while people with underlying health risks and those age 60 to 64 could start by mid-March.

The timeline depends on vaccine flow into the state. By April into May, people in their 40s and 50s should be able to expect a first dose.

Teachers and other school professionals, who had initially been discussed by the state as being part of Phase 2, are no longer being set aside as a special class. Instead, these individuals will become eligible for vaccines based on their age, their health status or their home residence.

Alexander-Scott said that based on the demographics of the school workforce, 58 percent of teachers and staff will become eligible for vaccination in Phase 2 because of the three factors guiding the state vaccination campaign – age, health risk and geography.

Dr. Alexander-Scott also said Thursday that the state would allow restaurants to end restrictions on operating hours, starting Sunday. For several months, the state’s restaurants had been told to shut at 10 p.m. on weekdays and 10:30 p.m. on weekends. Other restrictions will remain in place, she said, including seating being prevented in the bar areas.

“We are not out of the woods yet,” she said, explaining that infection prevalence remains high in Rhode Island, although the number of cases is decreasing.

In other news, she said that Rhode Island is expected this weekend to start inoculating people who are 75 and older for the first time, who otherwise did not have access to the vaccine because they do not live in congregant care settings such as nursing homes or assisted living facilities.

People who are 75 and older do not need to do anything, Alexander-Scott said. Initially, the state will contact people whose names are already on a special health needs registry, and set them up with appointments. In the weeks ahead, as Rhode Island moves more heavily into the 75 and up population, people who are not on the registry will be told how to register for a vaccine.

The state’s discussion of its vaccine priorities comes as infections are starting to wane from peaks in December and January, but as the death toll remains high.

Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 618 on Wednesday, with nine more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 335, an increase of one day to day. Of those hospitalized, 47 were in an intensive care unit, a decline of three day to day, and 31 were on a ventilator, a decline of four day to day.

Cases in Rhode Island have totaled 113,754 to date, an increase of 745 from figures reported Wednesday, accounting for both the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in the state have totaled 2,144 to date.

There were 18,678 tests processed Wednesday, with an overall positive rate of 3.3%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 18.1%.

There have been 2.47 million tests administered in the state to 734,313 individuals.

The department also said that it had distributed 64,435 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines to date, as well as 21,880 second doses, for a total of 86,315 doses, reflecting a rise of 4,012 total doses from one day prior.

Updated to include details from the R.I. Department of Health’s press conference.