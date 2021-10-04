R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 632 over the weekend, with 5 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 632 from Oct. 1 through Sunday, with five new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Monday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 108, a decline from 122 reported prior to the weekend. Of those hospitalized, 15 were in intensive care units and seven were on a ventilator.

There have been 182.2 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

To date, there have been 719,806 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 1.48 million total COVID-19 doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state have totaled 173,357 to date, a rise of 638 from figures reported prior to the weekend, accounting for the day-to-day increases, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,843 to date.

There were 5,953 tests processed Sunday, with an overall positive rate of 2.6%.

There have been 5.36 million tests processed in the state to date.