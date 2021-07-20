R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 65, with 1 new death

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 65 on Monday, with one new death, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 21, a rise of three day to day. Of those hospitalized, four were in intensive care units and two were on a ventilator.

The department said there have been 31.9 cases per 100,000 residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention define as “moderate transmission.”

There have been 649,500 individuals fully vaccinated in the state to date, as well as 1.31 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state have totaled 153,168 to date. Deaths due to the virus have totaled 2,738 in Rhode Island to date.

There were 3,695 tests processed on Monday, with an overall positive rate of 1.8%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 7.3%.

There have been 4.56 million tests administered in the state to date to 969,785 individuals.

The department also released its three weekly COVID-19 metrics Tuesday:

The positive rate last week was 1%, a rise from 0.5% one week prior.

New hospital admissions totaled 16 last week, a decline from 21 one week prior.

New cases per 100,00 residents totaled 29, a rise from 15 one week prior.