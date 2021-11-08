R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 671 over weekend, with 1 new death

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 671 from Nov. 5 through Sunday, with one new death, the R.I. Department of Health said Monday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state total 107, a rise from 102 reported prior to the weekend. Of those hospitalized, 15 are in intensive care units and nine are on a ventilator.

There have been 176.3 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

To date, there have been 746,500 individuals in the state fully vaccinated, as well as 1.61 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state total 181,835, a rise of 756 from figures reported Nov. 5, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

There have been 2,882 deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island.

There were 4,138 tests processed Sunday, with a positive rate of 5.1%. There have been 5.8 million total COVID-19 tests administered in the state to date.