R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 68, with 2 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – COVID-19 cases in Rhode Island increased by 68, with two more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said on Wednesday.

There have been 21,454 cases in the state to date, an increase of 82 from the previous day, accounting for both the day-to-day increase and data revisions for previous days. The three-day average of new cases in the state is 60.

The state has reported a total of 1,041 deaths related to the new coronavirus.

Current hospitalizations total 80, a decline from 86 one day prior. The three-day average of hospitalizations is 83. Of those hospitalized, 11 are in intensive care units and four are on ventilators.

There were 3,637 tests administered in the state on Tuesday, with an overall positive rate of 1.9%. When excluding both repeat negative and repeat positive results, the positive rate for the day was 3.9%. To date, there have been 485,026 tests conducted in Rhode Island.