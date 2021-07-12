R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 70 over the weekend, with 1 new death

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by 70 from July 9 through Sunday, with one new death, the R.I. Department of Health said Monday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 23, a decline from 30 reported prior to the weekend. Of those hospitalized, three were in intensive care units and three were on a ventilator.

The department said there have been 16.2 cases per 100,000 Rhode Islanders over the past seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “moderate transmission.”

To date, there have been 642,602 individuals fully vaccinated against the virus in the state, as well as 1.3 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state have totaled 152,819 to date, a rise of 90 from figures reported on July 9, accounting for the day-to-day increases, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,731 to date.

There were 1,814 tests processed Sunday, with an overall positive rate of 1.2%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 3.1%.

There have been 4.52 million tests administered in the state to date to 962,805 individuals.