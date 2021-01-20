R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 722 with 13 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by 722 on Tuesday, with 13 more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 379, a rise from 366 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 48 were in intensive care units, a decline of two from the day before, and 36 were on ventilators, a decline of one from Tuesday.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,058.

Cases of the virus have totaled 107,876, an increase of 810 from figures reported Tuesday, accounting for both the day-to-day increase as well as data revisions for previous days.

There were 14,532 tests processed Tuesday, with an overall positive rate of 5%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 21.6%.

There have been 2.31 million tests administered in the state to 707,198 individuals.

The department also said that there have been 49,113 first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine distributed in the state to date, as well as 11,780 seconds doses.