R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 758 over weekend, with 4 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 758 from April 16 through Sunday, with four new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Monday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 136, an increase of three from figures reported prior to the weekend. Of those hospitalized, 27 were in an intensive care unit, a decline of one from April 16, and 21 were on a ventilator, a decline of three from prior to the weekend.

There have been 769,959 total COVID-19 doses administered in the state to date. There have also been 330,237 individuals fully vaccinated against the virus to date, a rise of 9,425 over the weekend. The state also opened vaccine eligibility to all residents over the age of 16 starting Monday.

Cases in the state have totaled 144,966 to date, a rise of 817 from figures reported April 16, accounting for the day-to-day increases, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus have totaled 2,651 in Rhode Island to date.

There were 5,267 tests processed Sunday, with an overall positive rate of 3.6%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 22.6%.

There have been 3.84 million tests administered in Rhode Island to date to 879,348 individuals.