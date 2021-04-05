R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 767 over weekend, with 2 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 767 from April 2 through Sunday, with two new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Monday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 144, a rise from 136 reported prior to the weekend. Of those hospitalized, 23 were in an intensive care unit, a rise of 10 compared with figures reported prior to the weekend, and 15 were on a ventilator, a rise of six from before the weekend.

There have been 614,464 total vaccines, an increase of 36,488 over the three-day span. To date, 256,834 individuals have been fully vaccinated in the state, a rise of 18,991 from figures reported prior to the weekend.

Cases of the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 139,173 to date, an increase of 918 from figures reported on April 2, accounting for the day-to-day increases, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus have totaled 2,629 to date, accounting for the new deaths over the weekend and data revisions.

There were 3,222 tests processed in the state on Sunday, with an overall positive rate of 2.5%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 19.8%.

There have been 3.6 million tests administered in the state to date to 854,731 individuals.

The department also said that of the 995 tests that have been sequenced by the department, 134 have been identified as variants of concern. This included 72 cases of the United Kingdom variant B.1.1.7, 47 cases of the California variant B.1.429, 14 cases of California variant B.1.427 and one case of the Brazil variant P.1.