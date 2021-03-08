R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 776 over weekend, with 8 deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 776 from March 5 through Sunday, with eight more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Monday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 133, a decline from 141 prior to the weekend. Of those hospitalized, 21 were in an intensive care unit, a decline of four from previously reported figures, and 15 were on a ventilator, a decline of one over the weekend.

There have been 323,060 total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to date in the state, an increase of 23,396 from March 5 through Sunday. Of those, 232,379 have been first doses, a rise of 17,903 over the three-day period. To date, 91,387 people have been fully vaccinated in Rhode Island, an increase from 85,188 reported on March 5.

Deaths in the state due to COVID-19 have totaled 2,549 to date.

Cases in the state have totaled 128,981 to date, an increase of 860 from figures reported on March 5, accounting for both the day-to-day increases, as well as data revisions for previous days.

There were 4,695 COVID-19 tests processed in the state on Sunday, with an overall positive rate of 4.3%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 23.6%.

There have been 3.13 million tests administered in the state to date to 807,198 individuals.