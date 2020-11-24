R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 812, with 16 more deaths as hospitalizations rise

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 812 on Monday, with 16 more deaths, according to the R.I. Department of Health Tuesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients also rose, to 323, an increase from 285 one day prior, the department said. Of those hospitalized, 30 were in an intensive care unit and 16 were on a ventilator.

Cases in the state have totaled 51,424 to date, an increase of 851 from figures reported on Monday, accounting for the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths in the state due to the virus have totaled 1,325 to date.

There were 11,268 tests processed Monday, with an overall positive rate of 7.2%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate for the day was 19.5%.

There have been 1.48 million tests administered in Rhode Island to date to 515,643 individuals.

Weekly metrics:

The state also updated its weekly COVID-19 metrics, as they compare with predetermined thresholds set by RIDOH. Exceeding thresholds may result in further lockdowns, the department has said previously. All three categories remained above their thresholds this week, with two worsening and one remaining level with one week prior.

The positive rate for the week was 6%, level with one week prior and above the threshold of 5%.

New hospital admissions totaled 313, an increase from 266 one week prior. The metric remained above the threshold of 210.

New cases per 100,000 residents totaled 628, an increase from 541 one week prior, well above the threshold of 100 per 100,000 residents.