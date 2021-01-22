R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 829, with 7 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 829 on Thursday, with seven more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.
Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 352, a decline from 379 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 43 were in an intensive care unit, a decline of eight day to day, and 31 were on a ventilator, a decline of five day to day.
Cases in the state have totaled 109,735 to date, an increase of 949 from figures reported Thursday, accounting for day-to-day increases, as well as data revisions for previous days.
Deaths due to the virus have totaled 2,083 in Rhode Island to date.
There were 18,546 tests processed Thursday, with an overall positive rate of 4.5%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative results, the positive rate was 20.1%.
There have been 2.36 million tests administered in Rhode Island to date to 715,438 individuals.
The department also said there have been 52,925 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in the state so far, as well as 13,145 second doses.
