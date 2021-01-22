R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 829, with 7 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 829 on Thursday, with seven more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 352, a decline from 379 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 43 were in an intensive care unit, a decline of eight day to day, and 31 were on a ventilator, a decline of five day to day.

Cases in the state have totaled 109,735 to date, an increase of 949 from figures reported Thursday, accounting for day-to-day increases, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus have totaled 2,083 in Rhode Island to date.

- Advertisement -

There were 18,546 tests processed Thursday, with an overall positive rate of 4.5%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative results, the positive rate was 20.1%.

There have been 2.36 million tests administered in Rhode Island to date to 715,438 individuals.

The department also said there have been 52,925 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in the state so far, as well as 13,145 second doses.