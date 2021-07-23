R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 84, with no new deaths

Register to read all articles free until July 29! One week only, get full access to all articles on PBN.com when you create a complimentary account. Already a Subscriber or Registrant? Login now Register to read all articles free until July 29! One week only, get full access to all articles on PBN.com when you create a complimentary account. Register Now

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 84 on Thursday, with no new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday. Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 16, a decline of one day to day. Of those hospitalized, three were in intensive care units and two were on a…