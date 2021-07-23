R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 84, with no new deaths

CONFIRMED CASES of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 84 on Thursday. / COURTESY R.I. DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 84 on Thursday, with no new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday. Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 16, a decline of one day to day. Of those hospitalized, three were in intensive care units and two were on a…
