R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 853 over long weekend, with 5 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 853 from Sept. 3 through Monday, with five new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.

There was no update from the department on Monday due to the Labor Day holiday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 152, a rise from 148 reported prior to the long weekend. Of those hospitalized, 24 were in intensive care units and 14 were on a ventilator.

There have been 181.1 new cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

- Advertisement -

To date, there have been 691,725 individuals in Rhode Island fully vaccinated, as well as 1.41 million tests administered.

There have been 164,648 confirmed cases in the state to date, a rise of 906 from figures reported Sept. 3, accounting for the day-to-day increases, as well as for data revisions to previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,778 to date.

There were 5,075 tests processed Monday, with an overall positive rate of 1.8%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 7.5%.

There have been 4.95 million tests administered in the state to date to 1.04 million individuals.

The department also released its three weekly COVID-19 metrics Tuesday, with two of three worsening week to week.

The state’s overall positive rate last week was 2.5%, a decline from 3.3% one week prior.

New hospital admissions totaled 142, a rise from 120 one week prior.

New cases per 100,000 residents totaled 203 last week, a rise from 200 one week prior.