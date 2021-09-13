R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 858 over weekend, with 9 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 858 from Sept. 10 through Sunday, with nine new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Monday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state total 108, a decline from 132 reported prior to the weekend. Of those hospitalized, 18 are in intensive care units and seven are on a ventilator.

There have been 208 new cases per 100,000 residents, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

There have been 697,604 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 1.42 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state total 166,811 to date, a rise of 962 from figures reported prior to the weekend, accounting for the day-to-day increase as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 2,802.

There were 7,091 tests processed on Sunday, with an overall positive rate of 2.9%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 19.1%.

There have been 5.03 million tests administered in the state to 1.05 million individuals.