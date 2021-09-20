R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 881 over the weekend, with 3 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 881 from Sept. 17 through Sunday, with three new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Monday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 119, a rise from 117 reported prior to the weekend. Of those hospitalized, 18 were in intensive care units and nine were on a ventilator.

There have been 229.7 new cases per 100,00 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

To date, 704,793 individuals in the state have been fully vaccinated and 1.44 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered.

There have been 169,350 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state to date, a rise of 901 from figures reported prior to the weekend, accounting for the day-to-day increases as well as data revisions for previous days.

There were 7,264 tests processed on Sunday, with an overall positive rate of 3.2%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 18.6%.

There have been 5.14 million tests administered in the state to date to 1.06 million individuals.