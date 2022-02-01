R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 883, with 13 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 883

on Monday, with 13 new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state total 362, a decrease from 369 reported on Monday. Of those hospitalized, 36 were in intensive care units and 28 were on a ventilator.

There have been 821 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

By comparison, there were 310 new cases identified on Jan. 31, 2021, close to half of what the current time frame shows for cases. The transmission rate on Jan. 31, 2021, was 393 cases per 100,000 residents.

There were 334 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Jan. 31, 2021, of which 46 were in the ICU and 25 were on a ventilator.

To date, there have been 803,738 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 2.08 million total COVID-19 vaccines doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state total 344,841, an increase of 1,062 from figures reported Monday, accounting for the day-to-day increases, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,329.

There were 9,247 tests processed on Monday, with a positive rate of 9.5%. There have been 7.3 million tests administered in the state.

The department also released its three weekly COVID-19 metrics Tuesday, showing decreases in all categories.

The positive rate was 12.3% last week, down from 15.2% from one week prior.

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 309 last week, a decrease from 428 one week prior.

New cases per 100,000 residents totaled 974 last week, a decrease from 1,873 one week prior.