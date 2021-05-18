R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 89, with 2 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 89 on Monday, with two new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 77, a decline of one day to day. Of those hospitalized, 17 were in an intensive care unit and 14 were on a ventilator.

There have been 514,975 individuals fully vaccinated in Rhode Island to date, as well as 615,332 individuals that have received at least one dose of a vaccine. A total of 1.09 million doses have been administered in the state to date.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state have totaled 150,737 to date. Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,703 to date.

There were 6,603 tests processed Monday, with an overall positive rate of 1.3%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 9.6%.

There have been 4.21 million tests administered in the state to date to 917,476 individuals.