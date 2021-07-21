R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 91, with no new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 91 on Tuesday, with no new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

Daily case totals have been steadily rising in July, after a lull in June. Tuesday’s daily case total was the highest in the state since May 20, when daily case counts were trending downward.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 in the state totaled 20, a decline of one day to day. Of those hospitalized, three were in intensive care units and two were on a ventilator.

The department said that there have been 37.5 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Islanders in the past seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “moderate transmission.”

- Advertisement -

There have been 650,607 individuals fully vaccinated in the state to date, as well as 1.31 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state have totaled 153,269 in the state to date, a rise of 101 from figures reported Tuesday, accounting for the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

There were 5,103 tests processed Tuesday, with an overall positive rate of 1.8%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 9.2%.

There have been 4.56 million tests administered in the state to date to 970,860 individuals.