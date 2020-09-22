R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 92, with 2 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 92 on Monday, according to the R.I. Department of Health.

Cases in the state have totaled 24,044 to date, an increase of 112 from figures reported on Monday, accounting for both the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days. The three-day average of new cases in the state was 84.

The state also announced two more fatalities due to the virus, bringing the state total to 1,099.

Current hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in Rhode Island totaled 82, a decline of one day to day. The three-day average of hospitalizations in Rhode Island was 81. Of those hospitalized, 10 were in intensive care units and seven were on ventilators.

There were 5,347 tests administered in the state on Monday, with an overall positive rate of 1.7%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 6.2%. There have been 696,808 tests conducted in the state to date.