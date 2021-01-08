R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 924 with 6 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 924 on Thursday, and six more deaths were reported, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 390, a decline from 397 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 55 were in intensive care units, a decline of four from the day before, and 39 were on ventilators, a decline of one from one day prior.

Cases in the state have totaled 97,614 since the start of the pandemic, a rise of 1,023 from figures reported Thursday, accounting for both the day-to-day increase as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths in the state due to COVID-19 have totaled 1,916.

There were 15,385 tests processed Thursday, with an overall positive rate of 6%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 24.6%.

There have been 2.12 million tests administered in the state to 665,270 individuals.

RIDOH said that there have been 29,743 first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine distributed in Rhode Island, as well as 1,798 second doses.