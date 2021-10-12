R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 955 over long weekend, with 2 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 increase by 955 from Oct. 8 through the long weekend, with two new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.

COVID-19 data was not updated on Monday due to the holiday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state total 94, a decline from 95 reported prior to the long weekend. Of those hospitalized, 11 are in intensive care units and seven are on a ventilator.

There have been 174.6 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Islanders in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

There have been 724,955 individuals in the state that have been fully vaccinated and 1.5 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state total 175,487 to date, a rise of 917 from figures reported prior to the weekend, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 2,856.

There were 6,852 tests processed on Monday with an overall positive rate of 3.1%. There have been 5.47 million tests administered in the state.

The department also released its weekly COVID-19 metrics Tuesday, with two of three improving from the previous week.

The state’s positive rate last week was 1.8%, level with one week prior.

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients totaled 76, a decline from 103 one week prior.

New cases per 100,000 residents totaled 175 last week, a decline from 190 the week prior.