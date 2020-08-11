R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 99, with one new death

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 99, with one new death, the R.I. Department of Health said on Tuesday.

The three-day average of cases in the state is 71. To date, Rhode Island cases total 20,053, an increase of 119 from Monday, accounting for both the day-to-day increase and data revisions for previous days. Cases in the state increased by 185 from Aug. 7-9.

The state has reported a total of 1,016 deaths related to the new coronavirus, including one death on Aug. 7 that the state reported on Monday.

There are 88 people hospitalized in the state due to COVID-19, a decline from 94 one day prior. The three-day average of hospitalizations is 88. Of those hospitalized, nine are in intensive care units and two are on ventilators.

There were 4,020 COVID-19 tests administered in the state on Monday, with a positive rate of 2.5%. When excluding both repeat negative and repeat positive results, the positive rate for the day was 6%.

There have been 409,435 tests conducted in the state to date.