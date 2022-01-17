R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 9,983 since Jan. 14, with 14 deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 9,983 from Jan. 14 through Sunday – including 2,414 new cases identified on Sunday – with 14 deaths in that time, the R.I. Department of Health said Monday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state total 484, a 9.7% decrease from the 536 patients hospitalized as of Jan. 14. Of those hospitalized, 43 are in intensive care units and 33 are on ventilators.

There have been 3,061.3 new cases per 100,000 residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

By comparison from year to year, there were 2,759 new cases identified in the three-day period from Jan. 14 to 16, 2021.

On this day a year ago, there were 416 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, with 58 in the ICU and 43 were on ventilators. The transmission rate then was 575.0 cases per 100,000 residents, according to historical data from RIDOH.

To date, there have been 794,960 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.03 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

There have been 3,188 deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 313,700, an increase of 11,591 from figures reported Jan. 14, accounting for the day-to-day increase and data revisions for previous days. There were 15,693 tests processed on Sunday with a positive rate of 15.4%. There have been 7.02 million tests administered in the state to date.