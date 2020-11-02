R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by over 1,150 over the weekend

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 1,154, with nine more deaths, from Oct. 30 through Sunday, the R.I. Department of Health said Monday.

Cases of the virus have totaled 34,120 to date, an increase of 1,246 cases from figures reported on Oct. 30, accounting for both the day-to-day increases, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in the state have totaled 1,210 to date.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in Rhode Island totaled 170, a rise from 152 reported prior to the weekend. Of those hospitalized, 22 were in intensive care units and nine were on ventilators.

There were 4,560 tests processed Sunday, with an overall positive rate of 5.1%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative results, the positive rate was 18%.

There have been 1.16 million tests administered in the state to date to 440,626 individuals.