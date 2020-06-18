R.I. COVID-19 deaths increase by 9; cases rise by 50

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in the state increased by 50, to 16,269, with nine more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said on Thursday.
The state has reported a total of 885 fatalities related to the new coronavirus.
There are 126 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state, the same as the day before. Of those hospitalized, 23 are in intensive care units and 13 are on ventilators.
There have been 1,502 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals to date.
Tests administered for the virus totaled 2,826 on Wednesday, with the state’s positive rate for the day at roughly 1.8%.
