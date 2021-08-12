R.I. COVID-19 state of emergency extended through Sept. 1

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island will continue to remain under a state of emergency until early next month, at least.

Gov. Daniel J. McKee signed Thursday the latest COVID-19 state of emergency executive order, which will now be in place until Sept. 1 unless “unless renewed, modified or terminated” by a subsequent order. The previous state of emergency executive order expired Aug. 6.

Additionally, McKee announced Thursday that beginning Friday, all visitors and employees entering a state facility are required to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status. McKee said this policy comes as the state is currently experiencing a high rate of COVID-19 transmission.

The extension puts Rhode Island in its 19th month of being in a state of emergency since then-Gov. Gina M. Raimondo signed the first such order on March 9, 2020. The Ocean State and Connecticut are the only two New England states that currently have states of emergencies ongoing.

McKee spokesperson Alana O’Hare previously told Providence Business News when the state extended the previous order last month that the remaining orders are “necessary to get people back to work, provide greater flexibility for participation in civic life, preserve valuable federal benefits and provide additional manpower to fulfill vital public services that are still needed to address the lingering effects of COVID-19.”

Several municipal leaders in early spring and in July also called into question at the time whether the continued emergency declaration is still necessary.

In addition, R.I. General Treasurer Seth Magaziner, who already imposed mask mandates for his office last week, went a step further on Thursday, announcing in a press release that all office workers must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test beginning next week and continuing on a weekly basis. His is the first state office in Rhode Island to impose this requirement, though a number of other states as well as the federal government have adopted similar plans for their in-office employees, the release stated.

Whether the rest of state government will follow suit remains unclear. In an emailed response, Alana O’Hare, a spokesperson for Gov. Daniel J. McKee, said the governor is still “exploring mandating COVID-19 vaccines for state workers” and that the administration has been in “ongoing discussions” with union representatives.

