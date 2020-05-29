R.I. COVID-19 UI filings increase by 361

PROVIDENCE – COVID-19-related unemployment insurance filings increased by 361 on Thursday, to 163,173, according to the R.I. Department of Labor and Training.

Pandemic unemployment assistance filings increased by 610, to 59,525. The program covers the self-employed, small-business owners and contractors.

All unemployment filings in the state since March 9, including PUA flings, total 233,650.

Temporary Disability Insurance filings due to the virus increased by 41 on Thursday, to 13,271. Since March 9, all TDI filings in the state total 23,550.

