R.I. COVID-19 unemployment insurance claims climb by 7.4K

PROVIDENCE – COVID-19-related unemployment insurance filings in Rhode Island rose by 7,425 last week, a rise from 6,865 one week prior, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training said on Tuesday.

To date, COVID-19 UI filings total 272,930.

Pandemic unemployment assistance filings in the state totaled 4,712, a decline from 5,302 one week prior. The federally created and backed program covers those typically ineligible for unemployment benefits, including gig workers, contractors and small-business owners.

The DLT said 37,443 individuals received PUA benefits last week in Rhode Island, a slight increase from 37,352 one week prior.

- Advertisement -

Regular UI filings totaled 2,560 last week.

There were 76,844 Rhode Islanders who claimed some form of unemployment benefit, including PUA, for the week ended Dec. 20., an increase from 75,084 one week prior.

There were also 399 COVID-19-related Temporary Disability Insurance and Temporary Caregiver Insurance filings last week, a decline from 479 one week prior. All COVID-19-related TDI filings total 19,344 to date.