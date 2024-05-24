R.I. COVID-19 weekly cases increase by 118

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced at the end of May.

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 118, with no deaths, from May 12-18, the

R.I. Department of Health

said Thursday.

Typically, the state reports COVID-19 statistics collected from Sunday through Saturday of the previous week.

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients totaled 10, up from nine reported May 5-11.

By comparison, there were 229 new cases identified, with two deaths, from May 14-20, 2023. New hospital admissions that week totaled 19.

There were 3,905 tests processed from May 12-18, with nearly 8.5 million tests administered in Rhode Island since the start of the pandemic.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 4,366.

Among state residents, 188,394 individuals have received the 2023-2024 vaccine through May 11, the health department reported.