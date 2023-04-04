R.I. CPAs to honor 4 local accounting ‘legends’

CRANSTON – Four high-profile people in the local accounting sector will be honored on April 20 as part of the Rhode Island Society of Certified Public Accountants’ inaugural Industry Legends Awards ceremony.

The ceremony will be part of the annual recognition reception hosted by RISCPA and the Rhode Island Business Forum at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick in Warwick.

The first-ever legend awards will be presented to John “Jack” Renza, a longtime Community College of Rhode Island accounting professor; Ernest Almonte, executive director of the Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns; William Pirolli, a retired partner of DiSanto Priest & Co.; and Alan H. Litwin, former CEO of Kahn, Litwin, Renza & Co. Ltd.

The award winners are being honored for the contributions they have made to higher education, strengthening the accounting profession and improving the state’s business climate, said Melissa Travis, CEO and president of RISCPA and the Rhode Island Business Forum.

“The decision to honor these four luminaries who are accomplished, celebrated and recognized across Rhode Island was unanimous,” Travis said. “Each has created a legacy guiding RISCPA and the profession through unprecedented periods of change with integrity and passion for helping others. Their leadership has had a profound impact on everything from business success to career paths – and all revered by industry, business and state leaders, including me.”

The reception will also include special recognition for newly certified CPAs and other dignitaries.

Tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/3JWMI3q.