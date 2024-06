Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced July 8th.

2024 Winners Announced! And if you are an alumni, we'd like to hear from you. Click logo for more details.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island will establish a trade commission with Ireland, under a bill signed into law by Gov. Daniel J. McKee Wednesday. The legislation, sponsored by Senate Majority Whip Valarie J. Lawson, D-East Providence, and Rep. Brian Patrick Kennedy, D-Hopkinton, aims to make Rhode Island one of a growing number of states to establish

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island will establish a trade commission with Ireland, under a bill signed into law by Gov. Daniel J. McKee Wednesday.

The legislation, sponsored by Senate Majority Whip Valarie J. Lawson, D-East Provi

dence, and Rep. Brian Patrick Kennedy, D-Hopkinton, aims to make Rhode Island one of a growing number of states to establish such a commission to improve relations and develop shared economic interests with Ireland, which retains direct access to the European Union market.

The commission will promote ongoing trade, peace, education, political and people-to-people links between Rhode Island and Ireland.

“For nearly 200 years, Irish immigrants and their descendants have helped to build ... Rhode Island,” Kennedy said. “I’m proud that we are establishing this commission to formalize the long relationship between Rhode Island and Ireland and lay the groundwork for another 200 years of economic opportunity and friendship.”

The seven-member commission will also explore, among other possibilities, bilateral trade and investments, policy issues of mutual interest, business and academic exchanges, mutual economic support and infrastructure investments and helping communities in both Ireland and Rhode Island through the creation of educational and economic opportunities.

The commission will report its findings annually by Feb. 1 to the governor, the House speaker, the senate president and the secretary of commerce. It will also send a copy to the director of the John H. Chafee Center for International Business at Bryant University.

It was not immediately clear who will serve on the new commission or make appointments to it.

“Rhode Island and Ireland have a long and fruitful, shared history,” said Sen. Lawson. “This commission will build on this history and work to improve our relationship and study ways to improve economic opportunities for both Rhode Islanders and the Irish people.”