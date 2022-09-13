R.I. Crime Victim Compensation Program provides $872K in FY 22

PROVIDENCE – The state provided more than $872,000 in cost reimbursements to Rhode Islanders who were victims of violent crimes in fiscal 2022, according to the R.I. Office of the General Treasurer.

The Crime Victim Compensation Program, out of the treasurer’s office, offers up to $25,000 a person to victims of violent crime to help pay for costs not covered by insurance, such as medical bills, funeral and burial costs, loss of earnings and relocation costs.

In the fiscal year that ended June 30, the program helped more than 900 people with a combined $872,322.80 in eligible expense reimbursements.

Since 2015, the program has provided nearly $8.9 million to just under 8,000 crime victims, the release stated.

To be eligible for reimbursement, victims of violent crime must file a police report within 10 days of the alleged crime and file a claim through the Crime Victim Compensation Program no later than three years after the crime.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.