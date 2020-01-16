R.I. Dec. home prices jump 7.6% Y/Y

PROVIDENCE – The median price of a single-family home sold in Rhode Island increased 7.6% year over year to $285,000 in December, the Rhode Island Association of Realtors said on Thursday.

Total sales in December increased 19.1% year over year to 923 closed sales. Listings in the state declined 13.8% in that time to 2,445. Meanwhile, pending sales declined 3.4% to 716.

“There’s no doubt about it, 2019 was another strong year for real estate, hindered only be lack of inventory,” said Shannon Buss, president of the Rhode Island Association of Realtors. “Economic conditions remain positive and interest rates remain low, so we’re cautiously optimistic about the housing market going into 2020.”

Condominiums in Rhode Island sold for a median price of $225,000 in December, a 4.4% increase over the year. There were 179 condos sold in the month, 11.9% more than December 2018.

Multifamily sales in the state totaled 171, a slight increase from December 2018 sales. The median price of a multifamily was $285,000 in the month, a 9.9% increase year over year.