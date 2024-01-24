R.I. Department of Business Regulation partners with Texas digital platform

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Business Regulation has selected longtime partner Tyler Technologies Inc. to power its digital licensing, inspections and enforcement capabilities.

Tyler Technologies, based in Plano, Texas, has counted the Ocean State’s DBR among its clients since 2012. The state department currently uses the company’s eLicense software, CAVU, and Tyler Payments.

The company’s State Regulatory Platform, which is powered by Amazon Web Services, helps states automate processes “from individual workflows to the entire regulatory life cycle,” according to Tyler Technologies.

Rhode Island’s DBR will apply the software suite to more than 100 license types across a range of industries and businesses, Tyler says, including accountancy, design, charitable organizations, brokers, banking regulation, and commercial licensing, among others.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.