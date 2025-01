Who is your Health Care Hero? We are accepting nominations.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Corrections has halted its visitor photograph protocol and changed to its mail policy in advance of a hearing in a lawsuit that accuses the state agency of violating client-attorney privilege. The American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island Inc. is suing the state department for allegedly violating the constitutional right

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Corrections has

halted its visitor photograph protocol and changed to its mail policy in advance of a hearing in a lawsuit that accuses the state agency of violating client-attorney privilege.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island Inc. is suing the state department for allegedly violating the constitutional right of prisoners and their attorneys to share information confidentially.

The lawsuit, filed in R.I. Superior Court on Oct. 23, alleges that RIDOC informally adopted a new practice governing attorney mail and visits in the past year, which has allowed department staff to “repeatedly take custody of written communications between prisoners and their legal representatives and subject them to inspection and copying out of the presence of the prisoner and/or the legal representative,” the lawsuit said.

In advance of a court hearing that was scheduled for later this week, the state department agreed to the changes in new emergency rules pending final approval through a public rule-making process, according to the ACLU.

“In our justice system, the attorney-client privilege is critical to providing proper legal representation to any client,” said ACLU of Rhode Island cooperating attorney Sonja Deyoe. “We are pleased that RIDOC has revised its policy to recognize this essential point in adopting its emergency rules, and we will be working to ensure that the final rules also respect this fundamental principle.”

The state department said its new emergency rules address “an urgent need to implement enhanced security measures to detect and address potential threats related to contraband, including but not limited to … chemically treated paper.”

However, the emergency rules also address the ACLU’s objections to the original policy by explicitly barring the opening or reading of privileged mail. Instead, mail will remain unopened and be scanned through a machine that can purportedly detect the presence of drug-laced paper.

After 120 days, the emergency rules will expire and be subject to a public hearing. The case remains pending.