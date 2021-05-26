R.I. Department of Education launches EnrollRI summer learning options

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Education announced May 20 that it has launched more than 350 new classes, work-based programs, college credit courses and other learning opportunities for local students this summer.

The launch includes more than 6,250 seats available for the state’s All Course Network. Summer enrichment, career credential, dual enrollment and advanced placement courses are among the new courses available this summer, RIDE said. Students and families can select and register for these courses online at EnrollRI.org.

RIDE said that the state can help close the academic achievement gap existing for vulnerable and disadvantaged students, as well as help accelerate their learning after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our students deserve a high-quality education every month of the year, and this summer learning expansion brings us closer to offering that to them,” said R.I. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green in a statement. “Students across the state will be able to select courses that fit their needs and interests and enroll for free, enhancing their education and preparing them for success. We are grateful to our local education agencies and community partners for their hard work in designing these courses, and we look forward to continuing to offer opportunities like this to our students throughout the year.”

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.