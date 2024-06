Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Health is receiving $5.4 million in federal funding to help communities across the state coordinate and prepare for emergencies, Democratic R.I. Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse announced Thursday.

The state will get $5 million

through the Public Health Emergency Preparedness cooperative agreement and over $415,557 through the Cities Readiness Initiative. Both grants are administered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The PHEP funds are designed to enhance the ability of hospitals and health care systems to prepare for and respond to public health emergencies such as natural and manmade disasters, including hurricanes, wildfires, floods, infectious disease outbreaks and terrorist attacks.

The grants will also help emergency management, fire departments, law enforcement, hospitals, primary care providers, volunteers, information technology staff and others work together and plan to ensure the health, well-being, and preparedness of our communities is addressed during a range of emergencies, according to a news release.

“This is a smart investment in bolstering public safety and public health. These federal funds will help ensure the Rhode Island Department of Health and local hospitals have evidence-based guidance and operational plans in place to quickly and effectively respond to a range of emergencies,” Reed said. “It will bolster the state’s capacity to deal with pandemics or deliver treatment to the public in emergencies.”

The PHEP cooperative agreement was most recently reauthorized through the bipartisan Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness and Advancing Innovation Act in 2019.

“This federal investment will help strengthen Rhode Island’s defenses against emerging public health threats,” Whitehouse said. “By putting funding directly into communities, we are supporting local emergency preparedness and increasing response capacity to keep Rhode Islanders safe.”