R.I. Department of Health oversees statewide coronavirus preparation

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island has seen no confirmed coronavirus cases, but health officials say it’s possible that the illness could pop up in the Ocean State in the near future.

The R.I. Department of Health is preparing for such a scenario by coordinating with a number of state agencies, community groups and health care facilities.

The health department’s process adheres to federal guidelines, which are focused on keeping the risk of spread of coronavirus to a minimum, said Director of Health Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott.

“We are not seeing widespread community transmission of the virus in the United States. The risk level for Rhode Islanders right now remains low,” Alexander-Scott said. “However, this is an evolving situation. For that reason, we have been taking extensive, comprehensive preparedness steps for several weeks and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.”

State officials have been working since Feb. 3 to make sure any Rhode Islander who has been in China within the past 14 days self-monitors for symptoms for 14 days, stays home from work or school, and avoids public places.

Several agencies, including the R.I. Executive Office of Health and Human Services, the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, the American Red Cross and members of Rhode Island’s Volunteer Organizations Active in Disasters are providing support for people who have been to China within the past two weeks and are self-quarantining, the health department says.

Even with the plan in place, the likelihood of travelers arriving in Rhode Island after having been exposed to coronavirus in China is low, thanks to federal efforts, Alexander-Scott pointed out.

Federal officials are routing flights carrying people who have been in China within the past 14 days to one of 11 airports designated to screen passengers. None of the airports are in Rhode Island.

“People are not traveling to Rhode Island from China if they are coming from the area where the outbreak is centered, and they are not coming to Rhode Island from China if they have symptoms of coronavirus,” Alexander-Scott said. “Many of the travelers are not of Chinese origin. They are international business people. It is important that we all remember that someone’s race or ethnicity is not a risk factor for coronavirus disease 2019.”

In addition to overseeing self-quarantining, the health department has established an incident command system response, which allows for coordination between multiple state agencies.