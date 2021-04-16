R.I. Department of Health reports 417 more positive cases of COVID-19

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island had 417 more positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, according to new data published by the R.I. Department of Health on Friday. This represents a slight decrease from the 428 cases reported the prior day.

The state is continuing to hover at a 2% test-positive rate, given the large number of tests being taken. On Thursday, 20,586 tests were administered statewide. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 19%.

The state had one more fatality associated with COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total to 2,647 deaths since the pandemic began last year.

A total of 133 people are in hospitals statewide, down slightly from the 138 reported on Thursday. Of those hospitalized, 28 people were in an intensive care unit, a decline of two day to day, and 24 people were on a ventilator, level with one day prior.

Overall, the state is continuing to see increased infections on a per-capita basis, with an average of 277 per 100,000 people reported this week, compared with 272 last week.

As of Friday, the state had administered 455,918 first doses of the vaccine, an increase of 7,150 day to day. To date, 320,812 people in the state have been fully vaccinated against the virus, an increase of 3,829 day to day.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.