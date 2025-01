Who is your Health Care Hero? We are accepting nominations.

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Housing is proposing amendments to its organizational structure to streamline operations and clear some of the regulatory redundancies it says are hampering progress on the development of new housing. Vowing to “maximize state resources, align efforts across agencies, and ensure accountability,” the statutorily required report to the state legislature

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Housing is proposing amendments to its organizational structure to streamline operations and clear some of the regulatory redundancies it says are hampering progress on the development of new housing.

Vowing to “maximize state resources, align efforts across agencies, and ensure accountability," the statutorily required report to the state legislature says the current delineation of the state's six housing-related organizations, agencies and departments are “fragmented,” with roles and responsibilities amongst the entities “unclear and often duplicative."

The department had been tasked with issuing the report and any recommended changes to its functions and structure by Dec. 31.

The d

epartment is proposing a rebrand to the “Executive Office of Housing" – which requires approval from the legislature – making the secretary of housing chairman of a new Advisory Council on Housing and Homelessness created by consolidating the Housing Resources Commission and the Interagency Council on Homelessness.

The secretary of housing would also chair the R.I. Housing board of commissioners, a role currently held by former Secretary of Housing Stefan Pryor.

To support the proposals, the report says the department "does not have a formal statutory relationship” with the quasi-state agency R.I. Housing except for the department’s charge to “oversee all housing activities.”

In addition, the several entities charged with developing strategies to address housing and homelessness have plans with “slightly different purposes” and unclear e

nforceability

mechanisms, which has led to funded

programs “not being implemented in a cohesive manner, potentially limiting the impact of the state’s resources.”

In a statement Secretary of Housing Deborah J. Goddard, who assumed the permanent role in November 2024, said “The state’s housing crisis demands coordinated action,” adding the changes would bring “efficiency, clarity, and accountability” and “deliver meaningful change for families and communities in need.”

