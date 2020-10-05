R.I. Department of Labor and Training awarded $1.3M opioid crisis grant

PROVIDENCE – A $1.3 million federal grant awarded to the R.I. Department of Labor and Training will help provide jobs and training to address the state’s ongoing opioid crisis.

The money, an opioid-crisis National Health Emergency Dislocated Worker grant, comes from the U.S. Department of Labor.

It is expected to fund jobs such as peer recovery specialists and training for those interested in health care careers focusing on addiction, treatment, prevention and pain management.

Jobs and training are to focus on Rhode Island communities that have suffered health and economic effects from opioid addiction and overdoses.

- Advertisement -

Rhode Island was able to request the grant after the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declared the opioid crisis a national health emergency in 2017.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.