R.I. dermatologists to address skin care at virtual panel

PROVIDENCE – Three Rhode Island dermatologists are scheduled to speak next month at a virtual event presented by The Miriam Hospital Women’s Association Community Speaker series.
“Skin Care Myths and Realities” will take place April 7 at 7 p.m. Registration is required for the free Zoom event, and attendance is limited to 100 people.
Dr. Lynn Iler, Dr. Paula Moskowitz and Dr. Julia Baltz, board-certified dermatologists who practice in the Ocean State, will address a range of skin concerns, including anti-aging tips and techniques and skin cancer prevention.
A Q&A period is scheduled after the doctors’ presentations.
Baltz specializes in Mohs surgery, a treatment for skin cancer; complex reconstruction; cosmetic dermatology; and nail disorders and surgery.
Iler also has years of experience with skin cancer detection, treatment and prevention, along with Botox and wart treatment.
Moskowitz has a special interest in acne and cosmetic procedures and has taught residents at Brown University and Roger Williams Medical Center since 2000.
To register for the event, visit click here. For further information, email vickie.scott@lifespan.org or call 401-793-2520.
Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.