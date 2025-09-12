R.I. Developmental Disabilities Council named Citizens 2025 Champion in Action

is the executive director of the Rhode Island Developmental Disabilities Council, a Warwick-based disabilities and support services nonprofit that was recently named Citizens Bank N.A.’s 2025 Champion in Action. The council was recognized for its work in building career pathways for individuals with neurodiversity and diverse abilities. As part of the award, the council will receive a $50,000 grant from Citizens.This award from Citizens is very important to the council and our work to promote self-employment and small-business ownership by people with disabilities. It emphasizes the significant impact that small-business owners who have disabilities contribute to Rhode Island’s economy, just like any other small business. Our initiative started small but has grown to a comprehensive small-business incubator program and a model of national significance. The award highlights the council’s work to promote both regular employment, customized employment and self-employment. It enhances credibility for the individual entrepreneurs and highlights the importance of community partnerships.Funding … will support 25 to 40 entrepreneurs who successfully completed the eight-class business development series with mini-grants for [the] startup and growth of their small businesses. We’ll also develop a process to track data on income generated and taxes paid by entrepreneurs with disabilities for a statewide infographic to educate state policymakers, legislators and the public on contributions of small-business owners with disabilities to Rhode Island’s economy.The biggest challenges entrepreneurs face are marketing and sales. People need support to identify effective marketing strategies to promote their businesses and to be flexible with making changes as necessary. Some people with disabilities also need direct support in starting/operating their business or assistance with transportation. The council works with family members, service providers and the community to help address these concerns. The more connected that people with disabilities and the council are with local businesses in the community, the easier this process is.The council will host the inaugural Statewide Elevator Pitch Competition in October 2025 for entrepreneurs with disabilities to compete and sell their business idea for a chance to win the $5,000 grand prize. Also, our eighth annual Small Business Saturday SHOP RI signature event takes place Nov. 29 at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick with more than 150 small businesses participating, including entrepreneurs with disabilities.