R.I. DHS to open new regional office inside Shepard Building in Providence

PROVIDENCE – The landmark former Shepard Co. building will become home to a new appointment-only regional office for the R.I. Department of Human Services next month.
The state agency announced Tuesday that its Reservoir Avenue office will transition all scheduled appointments to the new regional office inside the former department store building at 259 Westminster St. The new regional office will open June 16, RI DHS says, and the last day for appointments at the Reservoir Avenue location will be on June 5.
RI DHS setting up a regional office – which will be on the building’s ground floor occupying approximately 10,000 square feet of space – is part of the state’s ongoing effort to add more tenants to the Shepard Building
. In the past year, the R.I. Office of the Postsecondary Commissioner and the R.I. Department of Housing have both left previous office spaces and moved into the Shepard Building’s second floor. RIOPC’s Rhode Island Reconnect, a program that assists adult students in changing careers or learning a new trade, is also expected to occupy part of the first floor.
RI DHS says the new regional office is also part of the department’s efforts to improve access and reduce wait times for DHS to assist people who need services. Those efforts also include RI DHS launching a mobile app, improving its call center and providing hands-on technology support, among other initiatives.
“DHS is focused on continuous improvement for those we serve,” RIDHS Director Kimberly Merolla-Brito said in a statement. “Ensuring our customers have improved access, shorter wait times, and better experiences is critical. That’s why DHS is pleased to be opening this new office. It ensures our customers can come at a day and time that is convenient for them, while minimizing time on the phone or waiting in line.”
RI DHS says city customers needing support with Rhode Island Works, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or other DHS services can schedule their appointments in advance. Those choosing in-person options will be directed to the Shepard Building for their appointments.
The Shepard Building has been owned by the state since 1993. The building mostly had been occupied by the University of Rhode Island – which has since left – and the R.I. Department of Education over the years.
