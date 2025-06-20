R.I. eatery workforce anticipated to increase this summer amid nationwide dining slump

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced on June 30th.

NEWPORT – Ocean State restaurants will increase their summer workforce by 17%, according to national projections, placing Rhode Island among the top four states in the U.S. for proportional employment increase in the sector. The increase, predicted in the National Restaurant Association’s annual Eating and Drinking Place Summer Employment Forecast, is a slight increase over previous years, but remains in line with statewide industry expectations, said Farouk Rajab, CEO and president of the R.I. Hospitality Association.Despite this year's anticipated increase falling at the higher end of Rhode Island's typical expectations, the Ocean State will contend against a nationwide consumer pullback in restaurant spending: Tuesday, the U.S. Commerce Department reported that restaurant spending fell by 0.9% month-over-month, marking the most sizable decrease since February 2023. Observers, including Rajab, attribute this decrease to Trump administration tariffs and overall geopolitical instability.The Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau did not immediately respond to an inquiry on local cancelations and financial impacts.Rajab also highlighted Sky Haneul Kim of Gift Horse restaurant, who was named Best Chef in the Northeast at the 2025 James Beard Awards on Monday, and expressed optimism that such accolades will help bolster Rhode Island's dining profile.Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.