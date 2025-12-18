Unemployment insurance changes could lower overall costs for many R.I. employers in 2026

Updated at 4:32 p.m. on Dec. 18

By
-
R.I. DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND TRAINING says employers overall could save more than $20 million in payroll taxes in 2026 because of adjustments to the unemployment insurance payments.
CRANSTON – The R.I. Department of Labor and Training says adjustments to the unemployment insurance tax rates in 2026 could mean a savings of $20 million to $25 million in payroll taxes across the system for many companies.  The savings are expected to come despite an automatic hike in the taxable wage base on which

