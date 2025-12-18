Unemployment insurance changes could lower overall costs for many R.I. employers in 2026
Updated at 4:32 p.m. on Dec. 18
TOPICS
Updated at 4:32 p.m. on Dec. 18
Where an employer lands in that range depends on their past layoff history and how much unemployment insurance their former employees collected. Some employers may pay more unemployment insurance in 2026, despite projected systemwide savings.The 2026 unemployment insurance taxable wage base for most employers will be $30,800, an increase of $1,000, or 3.4%, from the 2025 taxable wage base. For employers at the highest tax rate, the UI taxable wage base is set $1,500 higher and will be $32,300 in 2026. The UI taxable wage base is set at 46.5% of the average annual wage of workers employed by employers subject to the contribution provisions of the Employment Security Act. Also, the temporary disability insurance taxable wage base for most Rhode Island companies will be $100,000, an increase from $89,200 in 2025. The DLT said the TDI contribution rate will be 1.1% for 2026, a decrease from 1.3% in 2025. The maximum TDI contribution in 2026 will be $1,100.00, an increase of $59.60, or $1.15 per week, from this year's maximum contribution of $1,159.60. An individual working full-time, earning the minimum wage of $16.00 an hour, will pay a total of $366.08 in TDI contributions in 2026, or approximately $7.04 a week, the DLT said. UI Tax Schedule F, with rates ranging from 0.9% to 9.4%, will be in effect throughout calendar year 2026, changing from Schedule G, which was in effect in 2025. The new employer rate will be 1.21% in 2026, the same as 2025, which also includes the 0.21% Job Development Assessment reduction. (Updated to add the R.I. Department of Labor and Training's anticipated overall savings in 2026, and clarifies throughout.)