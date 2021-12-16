R.I. employment ticks up in Nov. after job loss

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island’s monthly unemployment rate decreased slightly to 5.1% in November, a month after the state saw its largest job loss of the year, according to data published by the R.I. Department of Labor and Training on Thursday.

November’s seasonally adjusted rate represents a 0.2-percentage point decrease from revised October data, and 2.8-percentage point decrease from November 2020, when the state unemployment rate was 7.9%. October marked the first time the state had recorded a monthly job loss since December 2020.

The number of unemployed Rhode Islanders in November was 28,300, down 1,200 from October. The number of unemployed residents decreased by 14,300 in the past year, and by 66,400 since April 2020.

The state’s total labor force increased by 2,100 to 553,700 from October to November, by 14,900 from November 2020 and by 8,000 from April 2020.

Compared to February 2020, the month before the pandemic, there are 8,300 fewer Rhode Islanders in the labor force.

Nationally, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.2% in November, down 0.4- percentage points from October, and down from 6.7% in November 2020.

Employment rate fluctuations continue to vary by sector. Accommodation and food services, construction, and transportation and utilities saw the largest month to month increases in employment, while other services and retail trade saw the sharpest monthly declines.

Sector by sector breakdown of nonfarm employment in the state in November:

• Health care and social assistance: 78,100, a decrease of 100 month to month and up 2,200 from a year ago.

• Professional and business services: 65,400, a decrease of 200 month to month and down 400 from a year ago.

• Government: 65,400, an increase of 100 month to month and up 2,300 from a year ago.

• Retail trade: 45,500, a decrease of 400 month to month and down 300 from a year ago.

• Accommodation and food services: 46,200, an increase of 300 month to month and up 5,200 from a year ago.

• Manufacturing: 40,800, an increase of 200 month to month and up 2,900 from a year ago.

• Financial activities: 34,200, an increase of 100 month to month and the same as one year ago.

• Educational services: 23,400, a decrease of 100 month to month and down 400 from a year ago.

• Construction: 21,400, an increase of 300 month to month and up 1,900 from a year ago.

• Other services: 21,100, a decrease of 600 month to month and up 1,600 from a year ago.

• Wholesale trade: 16,300, an increase of 200 month to month and up 1,400 from a year ago.

• Transportation and utilities: 13,500, an increase of 300 month to month and up 700 from a year ago.

• Arts, recreation and entertainment: 6,200, an increase of 100 month to month and up 1,100 from a year ago.

• Information: 5,300, an increase of 100 month to month and up 100 from a year ago.

• Mining and logging: 200, the same as a month ago and a year ago.